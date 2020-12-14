Khojaly Genocide Museum to open in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum will open its branch in Shusha. It is also planned to open the museum of the Khojaly Massacre to mark the killing of 613 Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces during the war in the early 1990s.

The plan for the museum was prepared by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) upon the action plan for scientific research in the country's liberated territories.

In addition, Karabakh Geological Fund's museum will be created as part of the action plan which covers 2021-2035.

The action plan includes the preparation of infrastructure for organizing tourism in the area near Azykh Cave, the research on the "Red Book" of the liberated territories, proposals for the restoration of reserves and wildlife sanctuaries as well as the creation of the Botanical Garden and the Karabakh Scientific Department of the Institute of Bioresources.

The plan also reflects such issues as the study of the hydrofauna of the Sugovushan, Khudaferin and Gyz Galasy reservoirs, the Okhchuchay, Khakari and Bargushad rivers, documenting historical and cultural monuments, museums, exhibits and artifacts plundered and falsified by the Armenians, systematized demonstration of information about destroyed as well as actual analysis of archaeological and biological data.

At the same time, it is planned to include in the UNESCO register "Memory of the World" stored at the Institute of Manuscripts named after Azerbaijani poet Mahammad Fuzuli of the "Flower notebook" manuscript of Khurshidbanu Natavan, restoration of the Karabakh branch of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Khurshidbanu Natavan, which once functioned in Shusha, as well as the creation of the Karabakh Archaeological Center.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

Some 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.



