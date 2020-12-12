Working group created for restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - President's assistant

By Trend





Discussions on the start of reconstruction work on the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation are underway, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told journalists, Trend reports.

“The head of state signed an order to start reconstruction work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. In accordance with this order, a working group was created. Discussions and planning work in the direction are underway,” Hajiyev noted.