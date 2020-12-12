IFSPD President, Executive Director sends letter to President Aliyev

President of the International Foundation for Sustainable Peace and Development, Biserka Jevtimijevic, and Executive Director Esma Sirbubalo sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency highly esteemed Mr. President,

Please allow us to convey our most sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the International Foundation for Sustainable Peace and Development (IFSPD) and welcome the peace of historical importance in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

We express our hope that the truce agreement that you signed with pride will lead to an era of stability and prosperity in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, contributing to peace, development, and cooperation in the region and the world over.

As an international non-governmental organization, the International Foundation for Sustainable Peace and Development (IFSPD), which is represented by prominent intellectuals, scientists, public figures, diplomats, and experts from forty countries of the world, primarily aims at ensuring peace, promoting dialogue, mutual understanding, people diplomacy, values of multiculturalism; analysis of challenges and threats to regional and international security; and contributing to international efforts in prevention and settlement of conflicts. In that regard the International Foundation for Sustainable Peace and Development has consistently supported the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, reaffirming also the inviolability of international borders.

IFSPD acknowledges that the agreement achieved under your determined and wise guidance will create the necessary conditions for a long-term and full-fledged settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh and the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestors’ lands.

Once again, Your Excellency, we wholeheartedly wish to you and all Azerbaijanis that peace and prosperity return to their country and their homes.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration," the letter said.