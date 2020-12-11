TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan changes Labor Code due to Sept. 27 - Day of Remembrance

11 December 2020 [16:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


September 27 will be fixed in the calendar as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

In this regard, a new clause 106-1 is added to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the new clause put for discussion at today's plenary session of the parliament, September 27 will be annually marked as a day of memory of the martyrs who died for restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

After the discussions, the issue was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/201423.html

Print version

Views: 10

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also