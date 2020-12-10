Azerbaijan shows some war trophies at victory parade in Baku

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Some war trophies captured from the Armenian troops defeated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been demonstrated at the Victory Parade in Baku.

The military equipment captured as trophies was demonstrated at the military parade dedicated to the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War on December 10.

Moreover, a panel with the inscription "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" consisting of car license plates and military equipment seized from the Armenian Armed Forces was showcased during the parade. Earlier, a photo of a panel consisting of license plates of Azerbaijani cars, which was shown by the Armenians in Kalbajar region, was spread in social networks.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attended the Victory parade.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev who was awarded with Zafar Order commanded the Victory parade dedicated to the magnificent Victory in Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War - “The Iron Fist” operation.

The parade featured more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defence systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade will also feature part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.

Azerbaijan held the parade following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces. The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. As part of its counter-offensive operations, Azerbaijan liberated Armenian-occupied regions and cities. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.
















