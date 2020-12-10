Azerbaijani, Turkish leaders pay tribute to martyrs in Baku

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have visited the Alley of Martyrs.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid wreaths at the Eternal Flame monument erected in memory of Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents then laid wreaths at a monument to Turkish soldiers in the Alley of Martyrs.

The heads of state signed the guest book here.

The Turkish president is visiting Baku to attend a military parade dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War. Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan is also in Baku and she is attending the Victory Parade along with Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Victory Parade is being held on Freedom Square in central Baku, it is attended by more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 units of combat, including modern military equipment, rocket and artillery installations, air defense systems. Demonstration of warships and boats is also planned.

The parade is being held in Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces.

The war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. A total of 100 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. As part of its counter-offensive operations, Azerbaijan liberated Armenian-occupied regions and cities. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.








