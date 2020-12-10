Azerbaijan to hold Victory Parade today

Azerbaijan will hold a military parade today dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.

The parade will celebrate Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day-war with Armenia that lasted from September 27 and November 10.

The Victory Parade to be held on Freedom Square in central Baku, will be attended by more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 units of combat, including modern military equipment, rocket and artillery installations, air defense systems. Demonstration of warships and boats is also planned.

The parade will also feature a part of the trophies captured by the Azerbaijani army during the Patriotic War.



