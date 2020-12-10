Azerbaijan’s Aghdam now known as "ghost town" – Italian official

By Trend





Aghdam, which was once one of the developed towns of Azerbaijan, is now known as a "ghost town", Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic Manlio Di Stefano wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

Sharing his impressions of the trip to the liberated town of Aghdam, Stefano stressed that the town, which once was inhabited by tens of thousands of people, is now in decline, graves have been destroyed, mosques have been turned into a barn.

Stressing that these lands were transferred to Azerbaijan in accordance with the signed trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the conflict zone, Stefano said that the Italian government offered Azerbaijan to cooperate in the protection and restoration of cultural heritage in these territories and to conduct the work to restore infrastructure.

Stefano also shared photos from Aghdam.







