Azerbaijani, Italian foreign ministers mull prospects of further cooperation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Italian Foreign and International Cooperation Minister of State Manlio Di Stefano have discussed prospects of further cooperation at a meeing in Baku, the Foreign Ministry reported on December 9.

Bayramov received a delegation led by Manlio Di Stefano, who is also the co-chairman of the Joint Azerbaijani-Italian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, on December 8.

Bayramov recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's historic state visit to Italy on February 19-21, 2020, and said that with the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic" signed during the visit, the parties accepted each other as strategic partners.

The minister briefed Manlio Di Stefano on the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands. He noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries and the importance of further developing these relations.

The parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan's partnership with the European Union, including its participation in energy and transport projects, especially the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Secretary of State Manlio Di Stefano said it was more useful to get on-site information on the events in the region, so he visited Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation between the countries in various fields.

A large delegation led by Vice-Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Italy Ettore Rosato visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region and Ganja city to witness Armenian-inflicted mass-scale destructions in the said areas on December 7. Members of the delegation shared on their social media accounts the scenes of destruction.

The Italian delegation was also received by President Ilham Aliyev on December 7. During the meeting Aliyev said that friendly countries, including Italy, will be involved in the new infrastructure projects to reconstruct the territories liberated from Armenia's 30-year-old occupation. The president noted that he would like Italian companies to take an active part in the restoration and reconstruction work, adding that relevant proposals have already been made to the Italian side and preliminary contacts will be established via a videoconference in the coming days.