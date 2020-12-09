Azerbaijani FM meets Iranian president

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office’s official website.

According to the report, certain issues related to the development of bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting.

On Dec. 9, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for his official visit to Iran within the framework of which he is to hold meetings with the officials of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said earlier this week that within the visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagir Ghalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.








