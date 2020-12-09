Azerbaijani FM off to Iran

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for neighbouring Iran for an official visit, the Foreign Ministry reported on its website on December 9.

Bayramov is to meet high-ranking Iranian officials as part of the visit, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Azertag said that Bayramov will meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials.

During the meetings, the sides will discuss prospects for the development of mutual relations and security issues in the region, the news agency added.

This is Bayramov's first official visit to Iran as a foreign minister. A few days before the visit on December 4, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussing among other issues, Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdogan said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict entered a new phase, pointing out the need to carefully avert any action that could threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, according to Anadolu news agency.

In late November, Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that his country is ready to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding areas. The vice president stressed that Iran can use its economic potential, especially in the area of energy and transit.

“Iran considers the security and stability of the region and neighboring countries as its security and stability, and welcomes the restoration of peace with relation to Nagorno-Karabakh,” he noted.

Jahangiri added that Iran expresses hope that the end of military confrontation in region will be beginning of economic revival.