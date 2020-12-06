Former Turkish envoy: President Aliyev's decision to change date of Victory Day highly commendable

By Vafa Ismayilova

The former Turkish ambassador, Hulusi Kilic, has hailed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decision to change date of Victory Day as highly commendable, Azertag has reported.

“President Ilham Aliyev’s Order 'On the establishment of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan' aims to perpetuate the unprecedented victory in the Patriotic War. Azerbaijan honestly deserves to annually celebrate Victory Day on November 10. President Ilham Aliyev’s decision to change the date of Victory Day considering that the Day of Remembrance of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is marked in Turkey on November 10 is a highly commendable step,” Hulusi Kilic said.

Noting that Ataturk’s personality is always honored with great respect in Azerbaijan, Hulusi Kilic said that national leaders Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk were great personalities who live in people's hearts forever. "Both of them have accomplished historic missions on behalf of Azerbaijan and Turkey," he added.

"I am confident that this wise decision by President Ilham Aliyev will be an excellent topic for researchers studying the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations," the former ambassador mentioned.

Hulusi Kilic expressed his confidence that November 8 - Victory Day would be celebrated as a glorious Victory Day both in Azerbaijan and Turkey.