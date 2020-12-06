Effectiveness of Turkish-made weapons was proven during Karabakh hostilities - Turkish Defense Minister

By Trend

The heroic army of Azerbaijan carried out an operation to restore its territorial integrity with great success, during which it also used Turkish-made weapons, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

"The effectiveness of Turkish-made weapons was proved during the operation to liberate Karabakh from the occupiers, carried out by our Azerbaijani brothers. The heroic army of Azerbaijan completed the operation to restore its territorial integrity with great success, liberated Karabakh from the nearly 30-year-old Armenian occupation in 44 days. Our weapons systems have contributed to this just cause. Today the whole world talks about the key influence of our weapons systems on the course of war," he said.