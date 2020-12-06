Azerbaijani, Latvian FMs eye fulfilment of Karabakh peace deal

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rink?vi?s have discussed the fulfilment of the trilateral statement signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan to end the Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on its website.

In a telephone conversation on December 4, 2020, the two ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region and the implementation of the joint statement dated November 10, 2020.

The ministers also spoke about the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed issues of cooperation in multilateral formats.

At the same time, issues related to the participation in the European Union Eastern Partnership Programme were discussed during the telephone conversation. The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The November peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s. For nearly three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions.