Azerbaijani FM receives Belarusian ambassador amid completion of his diplomatic mission

On December 4, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador of Belarus Gennady Akhramovich amid the completion of his diplomatic mission, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani FM highly appreciated the activities of the ambassador, thanked him for the development of relations between the two countries, wished him success in his future activities.

Touching upon the historical and friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries, Bayramov expressed satisfaction about the high level of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Bayramov informed Akhramovich about the 44-day Patriotic War to liberate the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation.

In turn, the Belarusian ambassador expressed satisfaction about the development of ties in all areas between the two countries, stressed the expansion of economic ties even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

