Ganja honors memory of martyrs of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War

By Trend





Azerbaijan is honoring the bright memory of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the defense of their homeland's territorial integrity, Trend reports.

The bright memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War has been honored by a minute of silence in the country, including the city of Ganja which suffered from missile attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces. During several missile strikes on Ganja on October 4-17, 26 civilians were killed and 118 were wounded.

As many as 2,783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed in the Patriotic War.

The work on identifying 103 killed servicemen by the method of DNA analysis is being continued.

More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Necessary measures are being taken to find them and to inform their families about the search results.

At present, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are undergoing treatment in medical institutions.







