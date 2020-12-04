President Aliyev, First Lady commemorate martyrs of Karabakh war

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs today to commemorate Azerbaijani soldiers who lost their lives in the 2020 Kararabakh War.

The memory of martyrs was honored with a minute of silence across Azerbaijan at 12:00 today.

2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen lost their lives in the 44-day-war. Of them, 103 servicemen haven't been identified yet. More than a hundred servicemen are considered missing, while 1,245 are being treated in hospitals.

