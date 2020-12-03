Turkish FM talks regional benefits of trilateral agreement on Karabakh

By Trend





Recent developments show that the 30-year long occupation of Azerbaijani territories was not sustainable, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavushoglu, Trend reports.

“Turkey has always been on the side of international law and legitimacy, as a member of OSCE Minsk Group we are committed to support all efforts of finding the last in the settlement to this conflict. We always said that such a settlement should be based on international law, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and OSCE principles. It should be based on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said the minister.

Chavushoglu added that now with the recent agreement, there’s a real change for peace after 3 decades.

"This will have positive implications on regional stability as well as Azerbaijani-Armenian, and Turkish Armenian relations," he said.

“We call all the all the other members of Minks Group, and in particular the co-chairs, to refrain from the motivated actions that may undermine the path to the negotiated settlement,” said the FM.