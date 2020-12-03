Karabakh agreement can positively influence Turkish-Armenian relations - Mevlut Cavusoglu

By Trend





The Karabakh agreement can have a positive impact on the relations between the official Ankara and Yerevan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

Turkish media made the remark during the 27th meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers Council in the format of a video conference.

“We support all efforts to end the conflict in Karabakh on the basis of international principles, taking into account the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia creates real opportunities for peace after 30 years. This can have a positive impact on regional stability, as well as on Turkish-Armenian relations,” Cavusoglu stressed.