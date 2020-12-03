Anti-Azerbaijani efforts of Armenian diaspora and pro-Armenian forces fail

By Trend





At a meeting of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Belgian Federal Parliament, held on December 2, the anti-Azerbaijani efforts of the Armenian diaspora and pro-Armenian forces failed, the Belgian Embassy told Trend.

All the proposals of the pro-Armenian MPs, including the recognition of the former occupation regime, the establishment of "diplomatic relations" with this regime, and the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan, the immediate suspension of negotiations on Turkey's EU membership, and other senseless calls, were categorically rejected.

“The Foreign Relations Commission of the Belgian Federal Parliament, on the basis of a parliamentary majority, approved a draft resolution aimed at future reconciliation and peace in the region. The final text of the draft resolution is expected to be put to a vote at a regular plenary meeting,” said the embassy.