Turkish companies involved in construction of new road to Azerbaijan’s Shusha

By Trend





A new road to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is being constructed, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads Anar Najafli told Trend on Dec. 2.

“The earthwork is being conducted on the territory,” Najafli said. “The section along which the road is being built is being expanded. The road construction has been divided into five parts.”

“Two Turkish and one local company have been involved in the process,” the spokesman added. “The State Agency of Automobile Roads has been also involved in the construction of the road.”

“The road will be six-lane,” Najafli said. “The main part of the road will be four-lane, the other two lanes will be added for trucks and special vehicles.”

“It is planned to complete the construction of the road during one year and a half, but this does not mean that there will be no traffic on the road during all this time,” the spokesman said. “As far as the construction of the road sections is over, they will be put into operation.”

In accordance with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order, signed on November 17, 2020, 50 million manat ($29 million) was initially allocated to the State Agency of Automobile Roads from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijani president envisaged in the 2020 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the design and construction of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway with a total length of 101.5 kilometers.



