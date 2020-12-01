We are back Lachin! - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulated people on the liberation of the Lachin district from the Armenian occupation.

“We are back Lachin, you are no longer under military occupation!” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, Trend reports on Dec. 1. “We congratulate people, especially thousands of internally displaced people from Lachin on this special day. Lachin is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

In accordance with a trilateral declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the president of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, the Azerbaijani troops entered Lachin district on December 1.

The Azerbaijani flag was raised on December 1 in Lachin district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev appealed to the people and congratulated them on the liberation of the Lachin district.