TODAY.AZ / Politics

Tricolor flag flying in all Azerbaijani lands - Turkish embassy

01 December 2020 [15:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of Lachin district, Trend reports.

"The tricolor flag is flying in all Azerbaijani lands. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" said Spokesman of the embassy Huseyn Altynalan.

According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the prime minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Lachin district on December 1.

On December 1, the Azerbaijani flag was raised in the Lachin district liberated from Armenian occupation.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/201028.html

Print version

Views: 10

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also