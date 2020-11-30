Drinking water supply starts in Shusha

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has started the supply of drinking water to the liberated Shusha city, Azersu has reported.

Vital infrastructure, including drinking water supply systems, are being restored in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in line with the presidential order.

In this regard, a group of specialists from Azersu arrived in Shusha and other liberated areas to examine the current conditions of water sources, main lines, warehouses and distributions networks.

It was noted that after the liberation of Shusha, drinking water supply to the city was completely stopped, as main water line of the city was destroyed.

Initially, the water supply system in Dashalty village was inspected, and as a result of it, accidents in the water supply system were eliminated and water supply to the village was provided on November 12. At the same time, a temporary water supply point for Shusha was established in Dashalti village.

Moreover, the technical condition of the main water supply system Kichik Kurs-Shusha of 325 mm in diameter was examined, and the necessary technical equipment and materials necessary for the emergency response have been identified.

Emergency sections of the main water pipeline were repaired in areas with difficult terrain, forest and mountain conditions, and on November 25 water was supplied to Shusha.

It was noted that at present, the internal distribution network of Shusha city damaged as a result of shells explosions is being repaired. As a result of this work, most of the city was provided with drinking water. In addition, the warehouse complex will be equipped with a generator to operate pumps that supply high-altitude water.

Additionally, it is planned to take measures to restore another source of drinking water and the main pipeline that supplies the city of Shusha.







