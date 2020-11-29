President, members of Board of European Muslim Forum send letter to President Aliyev

President and members of Board of the European Muslim Forum a sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the European Muslim Forum, a pan-European platform representing the interests of Muslims in all Europe, which geographically includes your state and, of course, Azerbaijani Muslims are part of the Muslim community of Europe, we express our profound respect to Your Excellency and on behalf of the entire Muslim community of Europe we congratulate on the outstanding victory of the Azerbaijani people and fraternal Azerbaijan, which under your guidance won a history-shaping victory during the blessed month of Rabi al-Awwal, the month of our Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) amid the unprecedented anti-Islamic hysteria and biased explicit propaganda against the legitimate historical rights of the Azerbaijani people to the lands of the historical Karabakh khanate. What you, your army and your people have managed to do is something that the entire global Ummah, 1.7 billion of your fellow believers, is proud of today. The way you have achieved this, in a coherent and organized manner, thanks to a well-defined strategy with the sophisticated weaponry, the coherence and heroism of your troops, the generosity towards the enemy and the unity of all the peoples and religions of your country, this success is worthy of the highest appreciation and the deepest respect.

As you probably know, our organization has repeatedly raised the point of a fair solution to the Karabakh issue, the liberation of the occupied, as well as the restoration of a huge number of monuments and Muslim religious and historical sites that were in a deplorable and often desecrated state, including the installation of latrines, stockyard, including hog houses within the walls of mosques. We have proposed several times to hold a large pan-European conference in support of the brotherly Azerbaijani people and their legitimate claims. The fact that now the Azerbaijani people themselves, despite many factors, liberated their lands is undoubtedly the best scenario that could have happened at all, for which we are grateful to the Almighty Creator and proclaim Salavats to our Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

For our part, continuing our initiatives, we kindly ask Your Excellency to allow the delegation of European Muslim leaders to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, in order to see for themselves what a sad condition the almost 30-year occupation of your lands has led to, and what acts of vandalism and blasphemy against religion in general were in the occupied territories, as well as for moral support and evidence of our fraternal solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and, of course, what is no less important now is to inform about the real situation and the truth about the Karabakh conflict, its origins, its tragic history, and its heroic ending.

We consider the most important points for our delegation to visit Shusha, Agdam and Khojaly, where we would like to hold a prayer at the place where the tragedy in Khojaly happened. We are convinced that the “Caucasian Srebrenica” should receive its memorial as edification for posterity.

We pray to the Almighty that no more military operations will be conducted on the blessed lands of brotherly Azerbaijan and that Karabakh will become a showcase of nobility, prosperity and friendship, as it should be in our beloved brotherly Azerbaijan, as a role model for many countries of Europe and the entire Eurasian region.

We take this opportunity to once again congratulate Your Excellency, your people, and all the national and religious communities of your wonderful country on this common victory, which we all are proud of,” the letter said.