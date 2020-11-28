Azerbaijan reports 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 114,025 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 71,691 of them have recovered, and 1,323 people have died. Currently, 41,011 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,420 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,700,654 tests have been conducted so far.