Autumn grain sowing carried out on large area of land in Azerbaijan

The autumn plowing is scheduled to be on over 1 million acres of land in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Of the mentioned 1 million acres, 564,793 hectares is irrigated, 472,714-hectare rainfed land. the autumn plowing will be carried out in 61 districts and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2020.

As of November, 27,87% of the projected acreage was actually plowed, and 678,616 hectares were sown. To date, farmers planted wheat 421,379 hectares, barley - 257,237 hectares.

Compared to previous years, farmers prefer to use certified seeds for autumn sowing in 2020. To date, 137,608 tons of certified seeds have been used for sowing. Of these, 97,653 tons are wheat seeds and 39,955 tons are barley seeds.

Plowing related to autumn sowing has already been fully completed in 19 districts, and more than 90 percent of the work has been completed in 23 districts. As in previous years, this year it is expected that most of the grain will be sown in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad (70,220 ha) and Sheki (67,000 ha) districts. Kurdamir (45,000 ha), Neftchala (43,000 ha), Shamakhi (42,000 ha), Fuzuli (37,000 ha), Agsu (35,380 ha), Bilasuvar (33,000 ha), Hajigabul (33,000 ha), Gobustan (32,000 ha), Ismayilli (30,000 ha), Agjabedi (28,324 ha) and Sabirabad (25,300 ha) are among the districts where the project is also planned to be implemented large-scale grain sowing. About half of the fall grain sowing in the country falls on the share of these areas.

This year, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic plans to sow autumn grain on an area of 36,880 hectares. Plowing and sowing of grain are expected to be completed by the middle of next month.