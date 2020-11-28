Euronews films report on liberated Aghdam region

By Vafa Ismayilova

Euronews has filmed a report about liberated Aghdam region of Azerbaijan.

In an interview with a Euronews correspondent, an Azerbaijani refugee from Aghdam said that everything had changed in his home city.

"Nothing is left of what once was here," he said.

The Euronews report added that the city bears evidence of the bloody fighting.

That is why Aghdam is sometimes called "Hiroshima of the Caucasus". After Azerbaijan regained control over Aghdam, mine clearance started in the district, the report said.

The Euronews correspondent recalled that about 30 years ago, thousands of Azerbaijanis left their native lands and became internally displaced persons. Now they want to return here. The Azerbaijani government plans to begin reconstruction work in Karabakh and adjacent districts.

The Armenians vacated Aghdam on November 20 under a trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 10.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.