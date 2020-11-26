France does not deserve Azerbaijan’s confidence – senator

By Trend





France does not deserve Azerbaijan’s confidence, Deputy Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French Senate, Senator, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Nathalie Goulet told Trend on Nov. 26.

Goulet was commenting on the adoption of a draft resolution on the recognition of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" by the French Senate.

On November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 "On the need to recognize the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", which was discussed and adopted on November 25.

The resolution came forward following Azerbaijan successfully liberating its territories previously occupied by Armenian Armed Forces.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia. The statement said Armenian troops have to leave Azerbaijan's Aghdam district on Nov. 20, Kalbajar district on Nov. 25, and Lachin district on Dec. 1.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.