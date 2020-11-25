Azerbaijan, US universities sign strategic partnership agreement

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and Oklahoma State University signed an agreement on strategic partnership in education, the Agrarian Ministry website has reported.

The agreement includes provisions for expanding cooperation in the education and research spheres between the universities. The signed document corresponds to the nature of fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the state of Oklahoma, which has been developing over the years.

Moreover, the agreement envisaged the exchange of specialists and researches between the universities, as well as increased cooperation in the field of education, research and development.

Furthermore, according to the agreement, Azerbaijan State Agrarian University's graduates and professors will be able to study at Oklahoma State University.

Currently, negotiations on issuing double diplomas on specialities, which will be determined by both universities in the future, are underway.