Destroyed Armenian positions firing at Azerbaijani army during recent hostilities shown

By Trend





Armenian soldiers of mortar units, unable to withstand the pressure of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during 44 days of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, were abandoning their positions and leaving the battlefield, Trend reports on Nov.24.

Such situation was observed in the liberated Fuzuli district’s direction, just like in other directions of the front.

Media representatives who recently visited those territories saw the Armenian positions from which, since the first days of the hostilities, Azerbaijani military units were shelled. However, the Azerbaijani soldiers disabled the mortar battery of the Armenian troops in a short time. Currently, dugouts and trenches full of ammunition are under the control of the Azerbaijani army.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.







