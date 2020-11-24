Senior European official welcomes peace deal to end hostilities in Karabakh

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Buric has welcomed the Russia-brokered agreement signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia on the complete ceasefire and cessation of all military operations in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Marija Buric expressed this opinion in a letter to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the ministry reported on 23 November.

The secretary-general stressed that she will continue to monitor the situation on the implementation of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, said that the EU has been cooperating with Azerbaijan and the region for peace and development.

He made the remarks as part of his visit to liberated Azerbaijani region of Fuzuli on November 22 with a group of foreign diplomats and Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev.

“We saw ruins in Fuzuli with our own eyes. Everyone who visits Fuzuli asks himself - what is war, what is destruction? What everyone, every person and family want is development and peace,” he told Azertag.

He expressed the hope that similar events will not repeat again.

“We hope that such events will not occur again in the future. Everyone who comes here sees what is war, destruction and peace. All of this shows the difference between war and peace. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani officials for organizing this visit, as we were able to see all of this with our own eyes,” he added.

On November 10, 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a trilateral declaration on the complete cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Under the declaration, complete ceasefire and the cessation of all military operations in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was announced from 00:00 November 10, 2020.

The declaration envisages the return of occupied Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan on November 25, Aghdam region on November 20, Lachin region on December 1, 2020.



