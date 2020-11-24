Azerbaijani president, vice-president visit newly-liberated Aghdam

By Azernews





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Aghdam city recently liberated from Armenian occupation, the presidential website reported has reported.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from Aghdam on her official Instagram account on 23 November.

President.az added that details of the visit will be made public on 24 November.

Earlier President Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions liberated from occupation as part of the 44-day counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive Nagorno-Karabakh solution. Under the agreement, Armenians vacated Aghdam on November 20. They have to vacate Kalbajar by November 25 and Lachin by December 1.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.







