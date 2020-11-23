Azerbaijani, French FMs urge further preservation of monuments in Karabakh

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani and French foreign ministers have discussed the state and preservation of historical and religious monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that in their phone conversation, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Yves Le Drian focused on the importance of studying the situation and preservation of historical and religious monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions.

Moreover, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, the implementation of the trilateral statement signed by Baku Moscow and Yerevan, various issues stemming from the agreement, as well as humanitarian issues.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. Armenia had been targeting Azerbaijani densely populated cities and settlements, located far from the conflict zone, and strategically important objects and facilities.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement became effective envisages the de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



