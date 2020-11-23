Azerbaijani presidential aide: Fuzuli to become host town of prosperity soon

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Haciyev has said that newly-liberated Fuzuli region will be host town of prosperity and happiness soon.

“We are in front of the vandalized Cultural Center of Fuzuli city by Armenia. With the power of music, we are sending our message of peace and tolerance to the world. Ghost town Fuzuli will be host town of prosperity and happiness soon,” Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account on 22 November.

The presidential aide posted on his account the video of a female violinist playing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Summer.

Hajiyev later added: “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Summer gives hope and inspiration to the ruined city of Fuzuli. Symbolic end to our visit with the diplomatic community to see ISIS alike pillage and destruction of Fuzuli city by Armenia during three-decades-long occupation”.

The presidential aide noted that "diplomatic corps visiting one of the strongest military positions of Armenia in liberated Fuzuli".

"From this position mainly they attacked civilian population of Azerbaijan. Armenia hugely invested in building this unnecessary military infrastructure to maintain the occupation" he added.

Hajiyev posted the video of the area in question on his Twitter.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors, military attachés, as well as heads of representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan, made a trip to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli region on November 22, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The visit was aimed at familiarizing foreign diplomats and military attaches with the barbarity committed by the Armenian troops in Fuzuli city and the consequences of their crimes.

The diplomats and military attachés were accompanied by Hikmat Hajiyev and Elchin Amirbayov, assistant to Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and other officials.

During the visit, the diplomats witnessed the grave consequences of the war crimes and vandalism committed by Armenia in Fuzuli in the past 27 years.

The diplomats were informed that the Armenians barbarously destroyed settlements, cemeteries, historical, cultural monuments in Fuzuli.

As a result of the barbaric actions of the Armenian occupiers in Fuzuli, one of the most developed cities of Azerbaijan once, no building was left intact. Everything has been destroyed, plundered.

Armenian vandalism also affected historical, cultural and architectural monuments, ancient burial mounds and caves, as well as tombs and gravestones in the district. All this was razed to the ground.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive Nagorno-Karabakh solution. Under the agreement, Armenians vacated Aghdam on November 20. They have to vacate Kalbajar by November 25 and Lachin by December 1.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.



























