Iranian FM's visit to Azerbaijan postponed

By Trend

The visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Azerbaijan and Russia is postponed, the Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports.

According to him, during the week, emergency government meetings on the state budget for next year will be held, which will be attended by all ministers and members of the government. In this regard, the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Baku and Moscow has been postponed.

On November 19, the Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would pay a visit to Russia and Azerbaijan on November 23-24.