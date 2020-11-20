Azerbaijani army in full control of Aghdam - Trend's chief editor tells Al-Arabia TV

By Trend





Trend News Agency continues to permanently inform the international community about the events in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Agency’s chief editor Rufiz Hafizoglu said during an interview to Al-Arabia TV channel, that the Aghdam district is under the full control of the Azerbaijani army.

The editor-in-chief noted that the liberation of Aghdam, as well as other territories from the Armenian occupation is extremely important for Azerbaijan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia, according to which the Armenian side committed itself to return the occupied part of Aghdam district to Azerbaijan on Nov.20.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

