Country registers 3,169 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 3,169 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 20.

Some 1,404 patients have recovered and 26 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 87,163 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 60,869 patients have recovered, 1,079 people have died. Currently, 25,215 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,618 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,576,060 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.