TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani parliament approves regulation on "Hero of Patriotic War" title

20 November 2020 [14:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The issue of establishing the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War" was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

In this regard, the Regulation on the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title was approved.

In accordance with the Regulation, the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title is the highest degree of distinction in Azerbaijan. A special distinctive sign of the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title is the Azerbaijani medal "Hero of the Patriotic War".

The image of the "Hero of the Patriotic War" medal is determined in accordance with the law. The medal is worn on the left side of the chest above other orders and medals.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/200687.html

Print version

Views: 19

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also