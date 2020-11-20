Azerbaijani parliament approves regulation on "Hero of Patriotic War" title

By Trend





The issue of establishing the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War" was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

In this regard, the Regulation on the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title was approved.

In accordance with the Regulation, the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title is the highest degree of distinction in Azerbaijan. A special distinctive sign of the "Hero of the Patriotic War" title is the Azerbaijani medal "Hero of the Patriotic War".

The image of the "Hero of the Patriotic War" medal is determined in accordance with the law. The medal is worn on the left side of the chest above other orders and medals.