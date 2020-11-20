TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkey congratulates Azerbaijani people on returning to native Aghdam

20 November 2020 [16:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The native Azerbaijani lands are being returned to their real owners, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense told Trend.

"On November 20, units of the army of brotherly Azerbaijan entered the Aghdam district. Turkey congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on this. Karabakh is Azerbaijan, the whole world knows about it and recognizes that these are the original Azerbaijani territories," the ministry said.

On July 23, 1993, the Armed Forces of Armenia occupied most of the territory of the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/200679.html

Print version

Views: 19

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also