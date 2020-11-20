Commander-in-Chief entered Karabakh as victorious leader - Azerbaijani MP

By Trend





The 44-day second Patriotic War lead to the liberation of our native Karabakh and our occupied lands from the clutches of the enemy, and the country confirmed the Azerbaijani President's Sochi quote “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark”.

On September 27, as a result of the counter-offensive operations carried out by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief, 30 years long occupation plans of the aggressor Armenia came to an end

This was stated by the member of the parliament Nagif Hamzayev. The MP noted that as a result of the extremely wise, far-sighted, and balanced policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev during his 17-year rule, the aggressive and insidious plans of occupying Armenia, a hated enemy, have been canceled over the years. Under the leadership of our victorious Commander, our valiant army, our heroic warriors healed the wounds of our sacred lands under the traces of the enemy, dedicated a great victory to our people, and turned the hopes of hundreds of thousands of our compatriots on going back to home into a reality.

During these years, the enemy, through inhuman actions and atrocities, worked tirelessly to wrest Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Gubadli, Jabrail, Karabakh as a whole from the hearts of our people, destroyed all our occupied lands, left no stone unturned, our nature was devastated ... - they plundered our natural resources, stole our historical, material and cultural monuments, our music. They resorted to thousands of types of machinations so that not a single trace of the real owner of the historical lands of Azerbaijan would remain. They thought that the Azerbaijani people would never return to their ancestral lands. The enemy did not understand that even a long 30-year separation cannot take the love for Karabakh out of the hearts and minds of the Azerbaijani people. After all, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the event, which brought together the world financial and political elite and analytical centers in Russia: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark" was given to Armenia and the international community. Our president, who has always been faithful to his promises, fulfilled his promise this time, entering our lands, free from the clutches of the enemy, as a victorious commander. The visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the liberated Fuzuli and Jabrail, the visit to the Khudafarin Bridge-witness of millennia, were the exclamation of our great Victory.

During the visit of our victorious leader and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the lands released from the clutches of the enemy, they once again witnessed the atrocities and vandalism of Armenia against our country in those territories. The video once again proved to the whole world that the Azerbaijani people are facing a cruel, bloodthirsty enemy:“Notice what the hated enemy has done to the city of Jabrayil. The whole world should see this. Let them see and know how wicked an enemy we are facing. All buildings have been destroyed and looted. Their goal was that Azerbaijanis would never live here again. We will live here! We will live forever! We will restore all these buildings, all of them. Notice what is left of them. Has any international organization raised this issue in 30 years? Has any monitoring been carried out here? The whole world will see now what they have done to the city of Jabrayil."

Our Commander-in-Chief said that these atrocities committed by Armenia, who benefited from the aggressive fascist ideology, and the fires committed in Kalbajar, will be answered.

I would also like to note that the whole world has once again become a witness to the humanism of the Azerbaijani people. Despite the atrocities committed by Armenian vandals against our people for many years, we have not abandoned our humanistic position. The fact that the rogue enemy was given 10 more days to evacuate Kalbajar is a confirmation of our humanity. Armenian vandals, as always, did not abandon their ill intentions, they burned forests in Kalbajar, cut down and transported trees growing on these lands to Armenia, set fire to houses. The Armenian vandals have once again demonstrated who they are.

Our victorious commander visited our liberated native lands, Jabrail, Fuzuli, gave instructions to build the Fuzuli-Shusha highway, conveyed the joyful news of the official call, and once again declared to the cowardly enemy that Karabakh is Azerbaijan!