Azerbaijan starts urban planning process to reconstruct Fuzuli - top official

By Trend

Azerbaijan has already started the urban planning and city planning process to reconstruct and bring internal displaced population of Fuzuli and other liberated territories of Azerbaijan back, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Al-Jazeera, Trend reports.

“We see the destruction, it is vandalism, that has been committed by Armenia in Fuzuli city,” he said, adding that once again the international community will see the difference the city when Armenia destroyed it and when Azerbaijan reconstructs it.

“Of course Armenia bears responsibility for such actions and crimes against humanity, and based on that assessments we will continue to appeal to international institutions and courts to sue Armenia,” he said, stressing that no solid buildings has been left in Fuzuli, all the areas have been mined.

"Everything has been destroyed, therefore it is required from Azerbaijan to have restrictions in the area," he said.

In terms of peacekeepers Hajiyev said, that the Russian peacekeepers are deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, as for the Turkish peacekeepers, they will be engaged in monitoring, and this issue is currently under discussion.