Top official: Scale of destructions in liberated lands show Armenia far from civilized world

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that the scale of destruction in Fuzuli region, which has recently been liberated from occupation, shows how far Armenia is from the civilized world.

“Only facade of building has been left in Fuzuli. The scale and magnitude of destruction in de-occupied Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan shows how Armenia is far from the civilized world. It is a scorched earth policy. Vandalism and barbarism,” Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on 18 November.

Armenian vandalism

In a different tweet, Hajiyev posted a video, saying: “Entrance of Fuzuli city of Azerbaijan after liberation. Once it was a city of 100,000 more population. No solid building has been left.”

The presidential aide also wrote about the region’s Garakhanbayli village, posting a video from the village.

“Garakhanbayli village of liberated Fuzuli region. No solid building has been left. Vandalism did not know any limits. More crimes of Armenia will surface. International media will cover all crimes of Armenia,” he tweeted.

Hajiyev posted in another tweet the video of a destroyed area.

“It is not a rain forest or jungle. It is also not a city of the apocalypse. It is ruins of Fuzuli city of Azerbaijan. Razed to the ground and abandoned. Let’s the international community see the vandalism of Armenia. Deliberate destruction and pillage of property, cultural heritage,” he said.

“In 455 A.D. Rome city burned and pillaged by tribes called Vandals. Their reputation sealed for all of history as synonymous with their act of destruction-Vandalism. After seeing Armenia’s destruction in once-prosperous Fuzuli city vandalism may have new synonyms,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, he described the area in the video he had posted as “Armenia’s fortification lines along the southern front - in Fuzuli region”.

Missile launcher made by Syrian mercenaries

The presidential aide also wrote about the handmade missile launcher found in the region, posting a photo from the scene.

‘We are in liberated villages of Fuzuli. This handmade inaccurate missile launcher used by Armenian army against densely populated nearby villages. Such handmade systems were used mainly in Syria. Armenian recruited mercenaries from the Middle East,“ he tweeted.

White phosphorus

In a comment to the video showing the explosion of white phosphorus projectiles, he said: ‘In front of cameras of international media white phosphorus projectiles fired by Armenia was disposed in Fuzuli region. Use of white phosphorus is banned.“

To recap, Azerbaijan invited foreign journalists to cover the state of lands liberated from the Armenian occupation. Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan will take Armenia to an international court for all material and moral damages it had inflicted.

Meanwhile, Azertag reported that in an interview with journalists, Hajiyev said that “white phosphorus was widely used by the Armenian armed forces for burning forests around Shusha”.

Hikmat Hajiyev said: “What we see here is another fact proving that the white phosphorus was used by the Armenian armed forces. The representative of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has provided detailed information about it. White phosphorus ammunitions were also previously used by the Armenian armed forces.”

He added that Azerbaijan had earlier reported about the wide use of white phosphorus by the Armenian armed forces for burning forests around Shusha.

"White phosphorus was widely used by the Armenian armed forces not only in these operations but also in previous ones – during the battles in April 2016. They mainly targeted civilians, civilian facilities, fields, as well as the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Now, we are collecting information to appeal to international organizations, as well as inform the International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Although white phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, it has harmful health effects. Once absorbed into the human body, it can cause sudden death and severe burns,” he added.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.



