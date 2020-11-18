Azerbaijani Ministry to deal with appeals of student-participants of Karabakh conflict

By Trend





Some Azerbaijani students have been mobilized to the front and have signed up as volunteers, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

“The Ministry of Education receives various requests for the reinstatement of these students in educational institutions and on other issues related to the continuation of their study,” Amrullayev said.

“Depending on the nature of the problems, there are different ways to solve them,” the minister said. “In some cases, the heads of educational institutions are given instructions to quickly solve these problems, but in most cases, these are the issues that are regulated upon the rules.”

“They are now being collected and systematized,” the minister said. “If it is necessary to change the rules, then we are doing it, trying to resolve the issue that has arisen. The Ministry of Education is trying to revise these rules by creating a regulatory framework. Depending on the nature of the problem, the citizens' applications are considered and resolved.”

Amrullayev also touched upon the issue of expected changes in the school curriculum from the second half of the year.

“The Ministry of Education is planning to transfer the files related to the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war to schools soon,” the minister added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.