Azerbaijani education minister talks burning of school in Kalbajar by its director

By Trend





The demonstrative burning of a school in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district by its director during the departure of Armenians from there is real vandalism, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

According to the minister, all such facts are documented by the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan and international organizations are informed about this.

“When the Armenians occupied the Azerbaijani lands, the Azerbaijanis forced to leave their homes, didn’t commit such actions. Meanwhile, the entire infrastructure in Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Gubadly, which were under Armenian occupation, was razed to the ground," Amrullayev noted.

The minister reminded that 10 Azerbaijani schoolchildren were killed following a missile attack by the Armenian Armed Forces, 50 schools were damaged, and some school buildings were completely destroyed.



