Azerbaijani vessel to conduct environmental research in Caspian Sea

By Trend

The research vessel bearing the name of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Alif Hajiyev was again launched in the Caspian Sea after major repairs, the head of the expeditionary group of specialists from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Bakhtiyar Seyidov said, Trend reports.

According to Seyidov, on November 12-16, 2020 comprehensive studies were carried out in the sea to evaluate the ecological situation and determine its impact on the Caspian Sea and the environment.

The monitoring was carried out at ‘Umid-Babek’, ‘Shah Deniz’, ‘Absheron’, ‘Gunashli’, ‘Oil Rocks’ and ‘Karabakh’ oil and gas fields. On 28 different coordinates, samples of water, soil, plankton, and air were taken, the level of atmospheric air pollution and biodiversity were studied, as well as hydrometeorological measurements were carried out, he added.



















