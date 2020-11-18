First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on National Revival Day

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of National Revival Day.

According to Trend, the post says: “I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Revival Day and wish each of our compatriots robust health, love and happiness! Today, we are all united by the most positive and sincerest feelings for our Motherland, the feelings of pride for it, for its successes, achievements and victories! May the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people and our state independence last forever! May peace, prosperity and security always reign in Azerbaijan! May Almighty God protect our people and our homeland!”







