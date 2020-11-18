By hiding truth during fighting, Armenia creates information vacuum

By Trend





In response to Armenia's provocations, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a successful counter-offensive on September 27, liberating the occupied territories, Trend reports.

Although the success of the Azerbaijani army in liberating villages and districts from occupation was widely covered in local and foreign media, the Armenian government and the press claimed that all this was a lie.

The government, which created an information vacuum in Armenia, hid the truth from people until the last day, sharing false information. Led by the official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, everyone lied until the liberation of Shusha city. Armenia recognized the truth only after the Azerbaijani side published footage from the liberated territories. The Armenian troops hid their defeat under the pretext of a tactical retreat.

One of the most discussed events was the liberation of Hadrut by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which was also not confirmed by the separatist regime. The authorities deceived people with fake news, in which they said that Armenia was allegedly fighting with terrorist groups. For example, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, without any grounds or facts, has made serious efforts in his interviews with foreign media and public statements, trying to impose on the international and local public statements that Turkey is a party to the conflict and that militants from the Middle East are allegedly involved in the fighting since September 27.

The Armenian government, which deceived its people during the fighting for Shusha, declared until the last day that it did not lose control of the city. Representatives of foreign media serving the separatist regime also made great efforts to spread false information among ordinary Armenian people, presenting short videos from various places.

Even today, deceiving his people, Pashinyan hides statistics of losses in manpower and military equipment. Local opposition websites that want to show and write the truth are under pressure. Almost every step of the media is being monitored. All alternative platforms are suppressed.

The prime minister, who has established a dictatorial regime since coming to power, has also restricted the activities of free media. Although the ruling circles claim that the dictatorship that existed in Armenia for several decades has ended, the country is ruled by a totalitarian regime.