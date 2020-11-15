TAP’s completion will allow to commence first gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Europe by end of 2020 – BP

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

With the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of Southern Gas Corridor, this giant system is now fully integrated and ready for gas supplies to Europe, BP Azerbaijan told Trend commenting on the start of TAP’s commercial operation.

“This will allow us to commence first gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Europe by the end of this year, achieving a significant target we have promised to deliver since the start of this major project,” the company said.

“As a shareholder in TAP, bp welcomes this important milestone. TAP’s completion enables the full realization of one of the biggest gas developments in the world – Shah Deniz 2 and the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) – projects which will change the energy map of the entire region by connecting gas supplies from the Caspian to markets in Europe for the first time.

We would like to congratulate the TAP Consortium on this great achievement. We are proud to have worked with SOCAR and many other partners across many countries to safely and successfully bring to life high-quality transformational projects,” said BP Azerbaijan.

Four and a half years after the inauguration of construction works in Thessaloniki, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), an 878-km gas transportation system crossing Greece, Albania, the Adriatic Sea and Italy, began commercial operations.