Unlike Armenians who took out all their belongings, Azerbaijanis left Kelbajar barely dressed in winter, sometimes barefoot

By Trend





Footage of Armenians leaving the liberated Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan has recently been circulating on social networks and media, Trend reports.

The photo shows that the Armenians are taking with them everything that can be taken away.

Armenians even set fire to their houses after leaving them.

Also in the presented photographs, it can be seen in what condition, Azerbaijanis were leaving their homes at the time of the occupation of the Kalbajar district by the Armenians in 1993: scantily dressed and sometimes barefoot in the harsh winter across the mountains.

In the above photo are Azerbaijanis, in the below - Armenians.















